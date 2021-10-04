Penserra Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 82,266 Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI)

Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 82,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,854,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,808,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,906,000 after buying an additional 79,646 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,443,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,645,000 after buying an additional 54,272 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 932,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,277,000 after buying an additional 88,928 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands by 113.6% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 575,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,034,000 after buying an additional 305,761 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 406,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,096,000 after buying an additional 66,280 shares during the period. 63.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SWBI shares. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from $24.00 to $30.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Smith & Wesson Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.38.

Shares of NASDAQ SWBI opened at $20.93 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.16. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.50 and a 12-month high of $39.61.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $274.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.59 million. Smith & Wesson Brands had a net margin of 25.41% and a return on equity of 109.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 13th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Smith & Wesson Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.06%.

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, design, and provision of firearms. Its portfolio includes handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressor, and other firearm-related products. The firm’s brands are Smith & Wesson, M&P, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech. The company was founded by Horace Smith and Daniel Baird Wesson in 1852 and is headquartered in Springfield, MA.

