Penserra Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)

Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,893 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,047 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Viasat were worth $5,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VSAT. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Viasat by 376.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 714 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Viasat in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Viasat in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Viasat during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viasat during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. 85.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on VSAT shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Viasat from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Viasat from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Viasat from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.50.

VSAT stock opened at $56.53 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.28, a PEG ratio of 88.88 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.52. Viasat, Inc. has a one year low of $29.82 and a one year high of $61.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.40.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $664.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.85 million. Viasat had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 1.36%. Research analysts forecast that Viasat, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Viasat Profile

ViaSat, Inc provides communications technologies and services. It operates through following segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks and Government Systems. The Satellite Services segment provides satellite-based high-speed broadband services with multiple applications to consumers, enterprises, and mobile broadband customers (including commercial airlines and maritime vessels) both in the United States and abroad.

