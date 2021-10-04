Penserra Capital Management LLC Sells 1,070 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:POCT)

Penserra Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:POCT) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 154,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,070 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned about 3.48% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October worth $4,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October in the second quarter valued at $202,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October by 48.9% in the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 4,131 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October by 4.1% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October in the first quarter valued at $2,358,000.

NYSEARCA:POCT opened at $29.52 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.99. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October has a twelve month low of $25.89 and a twelve month high of $29.54.

