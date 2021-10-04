Penserra Capital Management LLC Sells 4,034 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Penserra Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 32,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,034 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $4,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Teradyne by 2.8% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,944,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,307,000 after buying an additional 213,655 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Teradyne by 1.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,119,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,693,000 after buying an additional 48,198 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Teradyne by 1,108.6% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,877,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,086,000 after buying an additional 2,639,056 shares during the period. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Teradyne by 31.4% during the first quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,853,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,200,000 after buying an additional 681,938 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Teradyne by 53.2% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,386,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,706,000 after buying an additional 828,666 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

TER has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the company from $148.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the company from $148.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Teradyne from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.56.

Shares of Teradyne stock opened at $109.47 on Monday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.31 and a 12-month high of $147.90. The company has a market cap of $18.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $120.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.04.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.16. Teradyne had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 41.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 8.66%.

In related news, Director Marilyn Matz sold 4,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.18, for a total value of $499,588.26. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,679,635.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

