PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Bought by JSF Financial LLC

JSF Financial LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,750 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. JSF Financial LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in PepsiCo by 162.0% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,259,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,266,000 after purchasing an additional 4,488,520 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth $26,500,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in PepsiCo by 731.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,618,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,847,000 after purchasing an additional 3,183,227 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in PepsiCo by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 16,613,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,349,911,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629,100 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in PepsiCo by 60.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,706,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779,157 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

In other news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total transaction of $1,153,581.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PEP. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.08.

PepsiCo stock traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $150.09. The stock had a trading volume of 172,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,917,895. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.48. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.32 and a twelve month high of $159.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $207.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.37, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.60.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.19. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 59.56%. The company had revenue of $19.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.90%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

Featured Story: What is dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.