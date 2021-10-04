Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) Upgraded to “Buy” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $63.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $45.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Perrigo’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.07 EPS.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Perrigo from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

PRGO stock opened at $48.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.23. The company has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.89 and a beta of 1.17. Perrigo has a fifty-two week low of $38.20 and a fifty-two week high of $50.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.92 and a 200-day moving average of $44.26.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $981.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 6.89% and a negative net margin of 7.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Perrigo will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.88%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,296,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,154,000 after acquiring an additional 104,078 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,186,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,800,000 after acquiring an additional 178,604 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia raised its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 3,154,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,650,000 after acquiring an additional 10,490 shares in the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT raised its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 2,975,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,439,000 after acquiring an additional 596,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,922,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,996,000 after acquiring an additional 109,731 shares in the last quarter. 86.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Perrigo

Perrigo Co Plc provides self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company was founded by Luther Perrigo in 1887 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

