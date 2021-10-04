Petrofac (OTCMKTS:POFCY) Sets New 1-Year High at $1.23

Petrofac Limited (OTCMKTS:POFCY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.23 and last traded at $1.23, with a volume of 60323 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.98.

POFCY has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Petrofac in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Petrofac in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Petrofac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Petrofac presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $0.75.

The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $850.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.73 and a 200-day moving average of $0.79.

Petrofac Ltd. engages in the provision of services to the oil and gas production and processing industry. It offers engineering and construction; operations and maintenance; and training and competence. The firm operates through the following segments: Engineering and Construction; Engineering and Production Services; and Integrated Energy Services.

