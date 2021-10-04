Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $32.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.88% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Pilgrim’s Pride have outperformed the industry in the year-to-date period. The company witnessed a shift to more normal patterns in the United States as retail store trips improved and greater number of foodservice locations reopened in the second quarter of 2021. Healthy performance across all regions, in which Pilgrim's Pride operates contributed to the quarterly results, with sales and earnings increasing year over year. Positive impacts from acquisitions are expected to create synergies for Pilgrim’s Pride. However, higher cost of sales and pandemic-induced expenses has been a drag in the quarter. Also, heavy growth-oriented investments might hurt the company’s margins. Pilgrim's Pride has been battling challenges due to labor shortage thanks to availability of pandemic unemployment benefits in few states.”

Get Pilgrim's Pride alerts:

Shares of PPC traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $29.39. 4,965 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 667,986. Pilgrim’s Pride has a one year low of $14.71 and a one year high of $29.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -225.83, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.36 and a 200 day moving average of $24.47.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. Pilgrim’s Pride had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a positive return on equity of 18.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pilgrim’s Pride will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PPC. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 95.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 25,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 12,332 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 3.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 701,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,565,000 after acquiring an additional 20,902 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,624,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 588.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 384,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,538,000 after buying an additional 329,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 148.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 593,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,155,000 after buying an additional 354,715 shares during the period. 16.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pilgrim’s Pride

Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. is engaged in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products to retailers, distributors and foodservice operators. It operates through the following segments: U.S., U.K. & Europe and Mexico. The company was founded by Lonnie A.

Further Reading: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pilgrim’s Pride (PPC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pilgrim's Pride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pilgrim's Pride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.