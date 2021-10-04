PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) Announces Dividend of $0.05

PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) announced a dividend on Monday, October 4th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a dividend of 0.048 per share by the investment management company on Monday, November 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 9.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th.

PIMCO High Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 35.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get PIMCO High Income Fund alerts:

PIMCO High Income Fund stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.33. 568,447 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 458,030. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.79. PIMCO High Income Fund has a 12 month low of $5.23 and a 12 month high of $7.18.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PIMCO High Income Fund stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) by 51.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,570 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,365 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in PIMCO High Income Fund were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.72% of the company’s stock.

About PIMCO High Income Fund

PIMCO High Income Fund is a closed-end management investment company. It seeks high current income, with capital appreciation as a secondary objective. The company was founded on February 18, 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.