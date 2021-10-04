PIN (PIN) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $7,706.00

PIN (CURRENCY:PIN) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. PIN has a total market capitalization of $7.37 million and $7,706.00 worth of PIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PIN has traded down 36.5% against the dollar. One PIN coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0484 or 0.00000135 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002097 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002180 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.15 or 0.00065300 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.64 or 0.00101986 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.89 or 0.00140241 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47,712.60 or 1.00032212 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,383.69 or 0.07094106 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002529 BTC.

PIN Profile

PIN’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. PIN’s official Twitter account is @pinblockchain

PIN Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

