Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Ping Identity in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Ping Identity from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Ping Identity from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ping Identity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Ping Identity from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ping Identity currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.92.

Ping Identity stock traded down $1.68 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $23.61. 724,556 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,021,755. Ping Identity has a fifty-two week low of $19.97 and a fifty-two week high of $37.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.13 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.15. Ping Identity had a negative net margin of 11.55% and a negative return on equity of 0.46%. The firm had revenue of $78.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.10 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. Ping Identity’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Ping Identity will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 900,000 shares of Ping Identity stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total value of $21,240,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ping Identity by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 255,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,599,000 after purchasing an additional 14,432 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of Ping Identity by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 56,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 20,178 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ping Identity during the 1st quarter worth $537,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Ping Identity by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 19,754 shares during the period. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new position in shares of Ping Identity during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ping Identity Company Profile

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

