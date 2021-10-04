Piper Sandler Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC)

SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) – Piper Sandler decreased their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of SITE Centers in a report released on Wednesday, September 29th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.29. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for SITE Centers’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

SITC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on SITE Centers in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on SITE Centers from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on SITE Centers from $15.75 to $16.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SITE Centers has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.89.

SITE Centers stock opened at $16.14 on Monday. SITE Centers has a twelve month low of $6.64 and a twelve month high of $16.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 179.35 and a beta of 1.73.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. SITE Centers had a return on equity of 2.53% and a net margin of 9.73%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SITE Centers in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,628,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in SITE Centers by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,215,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547,457 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in SITE Centers by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,115,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,688,000 after purchasing an additional 105,571 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in SITE Centers by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,888,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,172,000 after purchasing an additional 165,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in SITE Centers by 69.5% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 276,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,749,000 after purchasing an additional 113,400 shares in the last quarter. 89.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.48%.

About SITE Centers

SITE Centers Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and management of shopping centers. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Loan Investments segments. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

