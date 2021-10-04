Piper Sandler Comments on WesBanco, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:WSBC)

WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of WesBanco in a research report issued on Wednesday, September 29th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.80. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for WesBanco’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.58 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.58 EPS.

Get WesBanco alerts:

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $151.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.17 million. WesBanco had a net margin of 36.64% and a return on equity of 9.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on WSBC. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of WesBanco in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of WesBanco in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James downgraded shares of WesBanco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of WesBanco from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.75.

NASDAQ:WSBC opened at $35.12 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.34. WesBanco has a 12-month low of $21.10 and a 12-month high of $39.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.21%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of WesBanco by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 153,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of WesBanco by 130.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 28,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,043,000 after buying an additional 16,374 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of WesBanco by 5.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,459,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,855,000 after buying an additional 296,406 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of WesBanco by 12.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 462,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,695,000 after buying an additional 50,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WesBanco during the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. 62.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About WesBanco

WesBanco, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The Community Banking segment delivers services traditionally offered by service commercial banks, including commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial, mortgage, and individual installment loans, and certain non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services.

Featured Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for WesBanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WesBanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.