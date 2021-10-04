PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $89.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.89% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “PJT Partners Inc. is a financial advisory firm. The Company offers strategic advisory, restructuring and reorganization, fund placement and funds advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors and governments. PJT Partners Inc. is based in NEW YORK, United States. “

Separately, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of PJT Partners in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.75.

NYSE PJT opened at $78.84 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.63. PJT Partners has a one year low of $59.39 and a one year high of $81.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 0.93.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $240.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.64 million. PJT Partners had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 29.98%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PJT Partners will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of PJT Partners by 88.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PJT Partners during the second quarter worth $59,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in PJT Partners by 172.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PJT Partners in the second quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in PJT Partners by 13.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

PJT Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advisory-investment solutions. It specializes in strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments.

