PlayGame Price Hits $0.0004 on Major Exchanges (PXG)

PlayGame (CURRENCY:PXG) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 4th. Over the last seven days, PlayGame has traded up 9% against the dollar. PlayGame has a market cap of $376,123.43 and $4,905.00 worth of PlayGame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PlayGame coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 80.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,329.45 or 0.09036859 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002087 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.89 or 0.00056136 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 34.9% against the dollar and now trades at $145.84 or 0.00304407 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002687 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.54 or 0.00115939 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002089 BTC.

PlayGame Profile

PlayGame (CRYPTO:PXG) is a coin. PlayGame’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,875,000 coins. The official message board for PlayGame is medium.com/playgame-pxg . PlayGame’s official Twitter account is @playgame_pxg and its Facebook page is accessible here . PlayGame’s official website is its.playgame.com

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayGame Token is an ERC20 cryptocurrency token with smart contract platform enabling game publishers, developers and communities to monetize directly from cryptocurrency crowds all over the world. The platform SDK will enable any game publisher or developer to implement their own token economy in their games. Enabling all games to have features like rewarding loyal users with tokens, implement pool prize on multiplayer games, tournaments and many more. “

PlayGame Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayGame directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlayGame should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PlayGame using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

