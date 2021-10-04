POA (POA) Hits Market Capitalization of $9.18 Million

POA (CURRENCY:POA) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 4th. Over the last week, POA has traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar. One POA coin can now be bought for $0.0314 or 0.00000066 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. POA has a total market cap of $9.18 million and $1.62 million worth of POA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
About POA
POA (POA) is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 20th, 2017. POA’s total supply is 292,286,293 coins. POA’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork. The official website for POA is poa.network. The Reddit community for POA is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for POA is medium.com/poa-network.
POA Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire POA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy POA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for POA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for POA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.