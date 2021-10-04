PotCoin (POT) Reaches Market Cap of $3.06 Million

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. PotCoin has a market capitalization of $3.06 million and approximately $2,542.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, PotCoin has traded down 20.6% against the U.S. dollar. One PotCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0135 or 0.00000028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,717.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,361.82 or 0.07045216 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000460 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $167.47 or 0.00350950 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $557.09 or 0.01167479 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.51 or 0.00110041 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $256.71 or 0.00537968 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $212.92 or 0.00446215 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00006197 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.28 or 0.00298174 BTC.

PotCoin Profile

PotCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 226,822,290 coins. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin . PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com . The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds. “

Buying and Selling PotCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

