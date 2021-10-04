Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) Receives $43.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.50.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PWCDF shares. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$43.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$41.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th.

PWCDF stock opened at $33.13 on Friday. Power Co. of Canada has a 1 year low of $18.81 and a 1 year high of $35.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.40 and a 200 day moving average of $31.29.

Power Corp. of Canada is a management and holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services; asset management; and sustainable and renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: Lifeco, IGM Financial, and Pargesa. The Lifeco segment offers life and health insurance, retirement, and investment management services, and involves in the asset management and reinsurance businesses.

