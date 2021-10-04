Poxel (OTCMKTS:PXXLF) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Poxel (OTCMKTS:PXXLF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $7.50 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Poxel SA is a biopharmaceutical company. It offers drugs for metabolic diseases such as diabetes and related metabolic disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of Imeglimin, PXL770 and PXL007 which are in clinical trial stage. Poxel SA is headquartered in Lyon, France. “

Separately, JMP Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Poxel in a report on Friday, September 24th.

Shares of Poxel stock opened at $6.70 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Poxel has a 12 month low of $6.47 and a 12 month high of $8.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.62. The stock has a market cap of $161.40 million, a PE ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 0.88.

Poxel Company Profile

Poxel SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs for metabolic diseases with primary focus on type II diabetes. Its lead product is Imeglimin, an oral anti-diabetic candidate, which is in Phase III clinical development stage that targets the organs of diabetes, such as pancreas, liver, and muscles.

