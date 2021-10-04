Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 52.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 399 shares during the quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Eaton by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,077,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $837,890,000 after purchasing an additional 109,488 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 16.1% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,686,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $786,325,000 after acquiring an additional 787,040 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Eaton by 21.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,941,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $545,098,000 after buying an additional 707,368 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in Eaton by 36.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,591,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $358,412,000 after buying an additional 690,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Eaton by 283.1% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,455,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $363,814,000 after buying an additional 1,814,350 shares during the last quarter. 77.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eaton alerts:

In other Eaton news, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 7,529 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $1,264,872.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total value of $358,785.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,919 shares of company stock worth $6,980,872. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ETN opened at $150.65 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $161.94 and its 200 day moving average is $150.87. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $98.99 and a 12-month high of $171.32. The stock has a market cap of $60.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.12, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.15.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 9.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Eaton’s payout ratio is 71.70%.

ETN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. HSBC lowered shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $153.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Eaton in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $166.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Eaton from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.94.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

Featured Article: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.