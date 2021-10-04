Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC decreased its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 726 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 99.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ADI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Analog Devices from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Analog Devices from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Analog Devices in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.69.

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $167.37 on Monday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $114.00 and a twelve month high of $178.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $168.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.24. The company has a market capitalization of $61.63 billion, a PE ratio of 36.62, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 56.21%.

Analog Devices declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 25th that permits the company to buyback $8.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

