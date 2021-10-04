Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Has $198,000 Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC decreased its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 21.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 249 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,029,084,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,838,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,534,000 after purchasing an additional 78,293 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 24.2% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,221,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,737,000 after purchasing an additional 627,778 shares in the last quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP grew its holdings in Dollar General by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 2,828,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,201,000 after buying an additional 435,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 2,793,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,268,000 after purchasing an additional 440,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DG opened at $209.21 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $48.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $226.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $216.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $173.50 and a 1-year high of $239.35.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.10. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.90% and a net margin of 7.52%. The business had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 10.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.82%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Dollar General from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. OTR Global downgraded Dollar General to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James increased their price target on Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Dollar General from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dollar General currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $244.41.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

