Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Has $49,000 Stock Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC cut its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 39.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 592 shares during the quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $49,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AGF Investments America Inc. lifted its holdings in Aflac by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. now owns 65,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Aflac by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 63,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,418,000 after buying an additional 23,366 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Aflac by 219.5% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,516,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,380,000 after buying an additional 1,041,861 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aflac by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV raised its stake in Aflac by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 20,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,113,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Karole Lloyd acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.21 per share, with a total value of $55,210.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 37,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,044,702.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 34,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.02, for a total value of $1,983,041.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,878 shares of company stock valued at $2,103,328. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. upped their target price on Aflac from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aflac presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.83.

Aflac stock opened at $52.94 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.01. Aflac Incorporated has a 12-month low of $33.37 and a 12-month high of $57.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.33.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $5.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 25.23% and a return on equity of 11.79%. As a group, analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.61%.

About Aflac

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

