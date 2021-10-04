Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Sells 156 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC trimmed its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 13.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 156 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $99,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PRU. Stephenson National Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 76.4% during the second quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 65.1% in the second quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Prudential Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 146.0% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.14% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PRU. Zacks Investment Research raised Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 18th. upped their price target on Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Prudential Financial from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.50.

NYSE:PRU opened at $106.18 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $104.13 and a 200 day moving average of $101.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.86, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.70. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.39 and a 52 week high of $109.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.75. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The business had revenue of $13.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.83 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.05%.

In related news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 6,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.91, for a total value of $690,202.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

