Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 1,200 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 44.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,894 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 175.4% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. 66.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $272.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.72.

McDonald’s stock opened at $242.93 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $239.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $234.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.42 billion, a PE ratio of 26.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $202.73 and a 1-year high of $248.90.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.72% and a negative return on equity of 83.98%. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 85.29%.

In other McDonald’s news, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total transaction of $11,621,591.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,603.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total transaction of $606,920.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,834.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McDonald's Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

