Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $563,000 Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,488 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 9.2% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,207 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 90.9% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth $208,000. Barings LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 29.9% during the first quarter. Barings LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Journey Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at $317,000. 74.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LMT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $402.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Cowen downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $370.20 target price (down from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $396.03.

NYSE:LMT opened at $347.80 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $355.91 and a 200-day moving average of $372.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $319.81 and a twelve month high of $396.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.53 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.93 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 123.35%. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.79 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 23.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $2.80 dividend. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.60. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 41.87%.

Lockheed Martin declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the aerospace company to purchase up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

