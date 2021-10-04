Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $708,000 Stock Position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) by 14.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,463 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ITA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 194.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 341,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,459,000 after buying an additional 225,784 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 188,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,645,000 after purchasing an additional 3,609 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 150,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,521,000 after buying an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $8,825,000. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,648,000.

Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $106.20 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.64. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12-month low of $145.00 and a 12-month high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

