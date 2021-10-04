Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $818,000 Stock Position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,715 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF were worth $818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 120.1% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 80.0% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:KWEB opened at $46.29 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.76. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 1 year low of $43.39 and a 1 year high of $104.94.

