Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,572 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,755,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 883,254 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $117,110,000 after buying an additional 102,003 shares in the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 17,187 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Verity & Verity LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 53,655 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $7,136,000 after buying an additional 6,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 736,346 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $105,338,000 after buying an additional 80,495 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on QCOM shares. Cowen raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on QUALCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $136.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.77.

QUALCOMM stock opened at $128.71 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.98. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $115.43 and a 12 month high of $167.94. The company has a market capitalization of $145.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 102.31% and a net margin of 28.25%. The business had revenue of $8.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.44%.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

