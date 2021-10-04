Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,624 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,310,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 9.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 152,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,684,000 after buying an additional 12,805 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Kansas City Southern in the first quarter valued at $11,991,000. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in Kansas City Southern by 3.9% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,360 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 517.2% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 5,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Kansas City Southern by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 408,911 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $107,920,000 after acquiring an additional 35,614 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KSU stock opened at $276.96 on Monday. Kansas City Southern has a 12-month low of $171.82 and a 12-month high of $315.39. The company has a market capitalization of $25.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 209.82 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $280.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $281.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The transportation company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $749.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.06 million. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 4.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.03%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on KSU shares. downgraded Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $275.00 to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Citigroup lowered shares of Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $275.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Kansas City Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $286.00 to $281.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $264.07.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern is a transportation holding company. It focuses on the growing north or south freight corridor connecting key commercial and industrial markets in the central United States with major industrial cities in Mexico. The firm also engages in the freight rail transportation business operating through a single coordinated rail network.

