Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 23,672 Shares of DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) by 22.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 129,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,672 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.69% of DMC Global worth $7,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DMC Global by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 75,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,122,000 after acquiring an additional 4,970 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in DMC Global by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in DMC Global by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 22,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after buying an additional 3,752 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in DMC Global by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in DMC Global by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ BOOM opened at $39.49 on Monday. DMC Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.50 and a 12 month high of $70.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $739.45 million, a PE ratio of 282.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.51.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). DMC Global had a return on equity of 1.14% and a net margin of 0.96%. The company had revenue of $65.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that DMC Global Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on BOOM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DMC Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of DMC Global from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

DMC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of technical products and services in the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces explosion-welded clad metal plates for the construction of corrosion resistant industrial processing equipment and specialized transition joints.

