Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 60,420 Shares of NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 442,649 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60,420 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in NextGen Healthcare were worth $7,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 3.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 2.3% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 38,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 1.0% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 123,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 1.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 122,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Associates Ltd. OH boosted its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 1.2% during the first quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH now owns 124,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the period. 74.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NXGN opened at $14.40 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $969.58 million, a P/E ratio of 72.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.84. NextGen Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.12 and a 12 month high of $23.80.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $146.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.97 million. NextGen Healthcare had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 2.31%. Analysts expect that NextGen Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on NextGen Healthcare from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NextGen Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.71.

In other news, Director Craig A. Barbarosh sold 9,000 shares of NextGen Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.14, for a total value of $145,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 72,946 shares in the company, valued at $1,177,348.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 18.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc engages in the development and marketing of electronic health records, practice management, revenue cycle management, and interoperability solutions. It offers the core; automation and workflow; analytics, population health, and patient engagement, interoperability; managed services; professional services; and client service and support.

