Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 104,354 Shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) by 127.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 186,024 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,354 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Premier were worth $6,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PINC. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Premier by 10.4% during the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 7,116,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,881,000 after acquiring an additional 669,785 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Premier by 52.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 882,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,883,000 after acquiring an additional 302,077 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Premier by 16.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,796,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,824,000 after buying an additional 249,694 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Premier in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,275,000. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP bought a new stake in Premier in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,273,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP David Alfred Hargraves sold 2,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total transaction of $106,077.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,627,286.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 104,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.07, for a total transaction of $3,959,812.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PINC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. TheStreet upgraded Premier from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Premier from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.75.

Shares of PINC stock opened at $38.28 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Premier, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.29 and a 1 year high of $39.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.25.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $481.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.30 million. Premier had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 13.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Premier, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Premier’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Premier’s payout ratio is 36.04%.

Premier Profile

Premier, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare improvement solutions. It operates through the Supply Chain Services and Performance Services segments: The Supply Chain Services segment includes healthcare group purchasing organization (GPO) programs in the United States, supply chain co-management, and direct sourcing activities.

