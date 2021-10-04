Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,697 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.69% of CEVA worth $7,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CEVA by 6.5% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of CEVA by 1.7% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in CEVA by 2.3% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in CEVA by 2.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,588 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in CEVA by 2.3% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 26,422 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. 78.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CEVA opened at $42.88 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $983.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -285.87, a P/E/G ratio of 37.57 and a beta of 1.03. CEVA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.92 and a 52-week high of $83.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.75 and a 200 day moving average of $47.86.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $30.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.35 million. CEVA had a positive return on equity of 0.24% and a negative net margin of 3.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that CEVA, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CEVA. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on CEVA in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of CEVA in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.57.

CEVA, Inc engages in the licensing of signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors to chip manufacturers. The firm offers Digital Signal Processors, AI processors, wireless platforms and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input and artificial intelligence.

