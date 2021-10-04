Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $7.02 Million Holdings in Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 438,904 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,032 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.88% of Wabash National worth $7,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Wabash National during the second quarter worth $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 1,664.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 501.6% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,531 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 88.7% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 5,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Wabash National during the first quarter worth $129,000.

Get Wabash National alerts:

WNC opened at $15.53 on Monday. Wabash National Co. has a 1-year low of $11.57 and a 1-year high of $20.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $776.64 million, a P/E ratio of 33.04 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.13.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.10. Wabash National had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The firm had revenue of $449.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.00 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Wabash National Co. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 6th. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 213.33%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Wabash National from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wabash National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Wabash National from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

In other news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 3,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $58,752.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Wabash National Profile

Wabash National Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and market of semi-trailers, truck bodies, specialized commercial vehicles, and liquid transportation systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment manufactures van and platform trailers and other transportation related equipment to customers who purchase directly from the Company or through independent dealers.

Featured Article: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wabash National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wabash National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.