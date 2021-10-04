Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $7.17 Million Stock Position in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) by 0.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 120,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 786 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Compass Minerals International were worth $7,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 10.4% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL grew its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 5.1% during the second quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 4,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 21.6% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,466,977 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $146,193,000 after purchasing an additional 438,253 shares in the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International during the second quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 9.9% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 56,851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,369,000 after purchasing an additional 5,124 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CMP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Compass Minerals International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Compass Minerals International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, CL King raised shares of Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.50.

Shares of CMP stock opened at $66.34 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.18 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.07. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.24 and a 52 week high of $72.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.91.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $199.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.23 million. Compass Minerals International had a positive return on equity of 14.10% and a negative net margin of 10.26%. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. Compass Minerals International’s payout ratio is 207.19%.

In other news, insider George John Schuller, Jr. sold 13,059 shares of Compass Minerals International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.67, for a total value of $883,702.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,285 shares in the company, valued at $1,508,025.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Compass Minerals International

Compass Minerals International, Inc engages in the production of salt, plant nutrients, and magnesium chloride for distribution in North America. It operates through the following segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers products for use in road deicing and dust control, food processing, water softeners, and agricultural and industrial applications.

