Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 11,079 Shares of Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) by 2.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 454,603 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 11,079 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Interface were worth $6,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Interface by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,628,102 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $120,158,000 after buying an additional 520,178 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Interface by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 642,515 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,019,000 after buying an additional 217,077 shares in the last quarter. Matthew 25 Management Corp increased its holdings in Interface by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Matthew 25 Management Corp now owns 851,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $10,620,000 after purchasing an additional 196,000 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Interface by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,580 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 12,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Interface by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 73,182 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

TILE stock opened at $15.57 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.28. The stock has a market cap of $919.49 million, a PE ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Interface, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.92 and a 1 year high of $17.11.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The textile maker reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $294.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.13 million. Interface had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 4.35%. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Interface, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Interface’s dividend payout ratio is 3.48%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Interface from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Interface, Inc is a flooring company, which offers carpet tile & resilient flooring, including luxury vinyl tile and rubber flooring products. The firm designs, manufactures and sells modular carpet, manufactured for the commercial and institutional markets under the interface brand, and for consumer markets as FLOR modular carpets.

