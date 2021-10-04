Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 114,386 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 11.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,075,432 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 114,386 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $39,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPDW. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Opus Capital Group LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 44,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Finally, Evensky & Katz LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 9,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDW traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $36.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,781,352. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $28.10 and a one year high of $38.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.99.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

