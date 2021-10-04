Private Advisor Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 588,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,197 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.60% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $31,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FIXD. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 416.5% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 361.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. Savior LLC raised its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $97,000.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $53.66. The stock had a trading volume of 43 shares, compared to its average volume of 608,850. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.01 and a 200 day moving average of $53.60. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 52-week low of $52.62 and a 52-week high of $55.42.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd.

