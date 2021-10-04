Private Advisor Group LLC Grows Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 38.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 65,764 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 18,430 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $26,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 111.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 535.3% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 108 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. 86.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.62, for a total value of $25,237,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 941,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $396,038,967.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.31, for a total transaction of $3,314,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 154,403 shares in the company, valued at $63,970,706.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 101,438 shares of company stock valued at $42,396,929. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on UNH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, July 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $447.79.

UNH stock traded down $0.50 on Monday, hitting $391.93. 8,971 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,980,031. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $299.60 and a twelve month high of $431.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $414.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $403.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $369.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The company had revenue of $71.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 34.36%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

