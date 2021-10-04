Profund Advisors LLC Acquires 73,772 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 152.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,280 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,772 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $6,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 1.9% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 16,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 17.9% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 48,963 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,718,000 after purchasing an additional 7,440 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 15.5% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 257,525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,291,000 after purchasing an additional 34,654 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 140.4% during the second quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 90,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,017,000 after purchasing an additional 52,801 shares during the period. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 33.2% during the second quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 5,211 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. 70.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TFC stock traded down $0.20 on Monday, reaching $60.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,517,836. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $37.94 and a 12-month high of $62.69. The company has a market capitalization of $80.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.39.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 23.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.53%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TFC. Odeon Capital Group lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.13.

In other news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.91, for a total transaction of $80,982.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brantley J. Standridge sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total value of $247,995.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,547 shares in the company, valued at $636,355.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

