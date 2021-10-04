Profund Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,396 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 995 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $12,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit during the second quarter worth $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the first quarter worth $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the first quarter worth $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intuit in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Intuit in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Gregory N. Johnson sold 14,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $552.43, for a total value of $8,199,718.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $839,693.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $551.33, for a total value of $214,467.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,736 shares of company stock valued at $33,491,613. 3.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on INTU. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $481.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Intuit from $498.00 to $621.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Intuit from $530.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Intuit from $475.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Intuit from $520.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $544.55.

Shares of INTU traded down $19.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $524.64. 24,656 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,245,850. The company has a market capitalization of $143.27 billion, a PE ratio of 72.63, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $550.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $479.07. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $312.05 and a one year high of $582.96.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.38. Intuit had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 21.41%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.22%.

Intuit Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

