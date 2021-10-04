Profund Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,015 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 9,023 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $8,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JD. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in JD.com in the 3rd quarter worth $8,565,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in JD.com by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,289 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 3,057 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in JD.com by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 8,634 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in JD.com by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,082 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in JD.com by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 287,273 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $24,226,000 after purchasing an additional 109,728 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

JD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of JD.com from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of JD.com from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DZ Bank lowered shares of JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of JD.com from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.70.

Shares of NASDAQ JD traded down $1.36 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $68.66. 282,219 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,458,312. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.14. JD.com, Inc. has a one year low of $61.65 and a one year high of $108.29. The company has a market cap of $91.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.80.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 22nd. The information services provider reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $2.58. The firm had revenue of $253.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.94 billion. JD.com had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 4.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that JD.com, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JD.com Profile

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

