Profund Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,228 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $6,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FISV. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,216,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,525,657,000 after buying an additional 3,877,909 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,399,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,639,005,000 after buying an additional 2,163,796 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 7,549,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $806,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709,950 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 122.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,819,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $335,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 322.6% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,918,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $228,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464,334 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.64, for a total value of $2,352,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 237,375 shares in the company, valued at $27,924,795. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total value of $1,096,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 70,000 shares of company stock worth $8,157,500. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FISV shares. BNP Paribas upgraded Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Fiserv from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded Fiserv from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.89.

Fiserv stock traded down $2.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $107.54. 65,458 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,350,724. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.21 billion, a PE ratio of 65.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.89. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.81 and a fifty-two week high of $127.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.09. Fiserv had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

