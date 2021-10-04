Profund Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 2.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 35,892 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 874 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $7,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. South State CORP. lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 95.0% during the 1st quarter. South State CORP. now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 66.7% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 56.2% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 189 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. 90.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 4,916 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.69, for a total value of $1,040,668.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,753 shares in the company, valued at $8,838,692.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kenneth A. Goldman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.32, for a total transaction of $211,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $801,325.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 183,305 shares of company stock valued at $40,960,161. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NXPI traded down $4.64 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $188.25. The stock had a trading volume of 39,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,961,976. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $126.64 and a fifty-two week high of $228.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $210.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $203.59. The firm has a market cap of $49.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The semiconductor provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.05. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. On average, analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.563 per share. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.19%.

NXPI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen raised their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $213.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.59.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

