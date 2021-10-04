Profund Advisors LLC Sells 1,228 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,228 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $6,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in Fiserv by 96.6% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 293 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Fiserv by 200.8% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fiserv in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Fiserv by 109.1% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Fiserv in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. 89.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fiserv stock traded down $2.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $107.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,350,724. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.81 and a 52-week high of $127.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.35, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.89.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 7.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total transaction of $1,096,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.71, for a total value of $4,708,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,000 shares of company stock worth $8,157,500 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on FISV. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Fiserv from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Fiserv from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. TheStreet upgraded Fiserv from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities cut Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, June 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.89.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

