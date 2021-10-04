Profund Advisors LLC Sells 2,291 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Profund Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,291 shares during the quarter. Moderna makes up about 0.7% of Profund Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $19,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Moderna by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Moderna by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 95,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,506,000 after buying an additional 4,648 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Moderna by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 76,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,655,000 after buying an additional 6,067 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Moderna by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 17,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,242,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moderna in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $465,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.76, for a total transaction of $2,085,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,226,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,443,138,927.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.62, for a total transaction of $1,148,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 373,000 shares of company stock worth $136,903,680 over the last ninety days. 19.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MRNA shares. Oppenheimer cut Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler lowered Moderna from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Moderna from $190.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Argus lifted their target price on Moderna from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $330.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $205.21.

Moderna stock traded down $18.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $322.42. 436,328 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,609,879. The business has a fifty day moving average of $401.79 and a 200 day moving average of $264.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $130.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.07, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.50. Moderna, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.49 and a 12-month high of $497.49.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $6.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.01 by $0.45. Moderna had a return on equity of 88.13% and a net margin of 49.79%. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6457.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 29.13 EPS for the current year.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

