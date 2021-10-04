Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) Shares Purchased by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,458 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,967 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Progress Software worth $3,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Progress Software during the first quarter worth $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Progress Software during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Progress Software by 1,663.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,587 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Progress Software during the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Progress Software during the 1st quarter worth about $164,000.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Progress Software from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Progress Software from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Progress Software in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.60.

Shares of PRGS opened at $49.82 on Monday. Progress Software Co. has a 1 year low of $35.63 and a 1 year high of $53.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.20 and a 200-day moving average of $45.51.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The software maker reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $152.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.07 million. Progress Software had a return on equity of 37.43% and a net margin of 15.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Progress Software Co. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Progress Software’s payout ratio is currently 26.12%.

About Progress Software

Progress Software Corp. engages in the provision of a platform, which develops and deploys mission-critical business applications. It operates through the following segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment provides product enhancements and marketing supports for the partners to sell more of its existing solutions to their customers.

