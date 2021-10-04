ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PBSFY shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Oddo Bhf raised shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from €19.50 ($22.94) to €22.00 ($25.88) in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PBSFY opened at $4.59 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.68 and its 200 day moving average is $5.02. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a 52 week low of $2.67 and a 52 week high of $5.61. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ProSiebenSat.1 Media had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter.

About ProSiebenSat.1 Media

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE operates as an entertainment player with e-commerce business. It operates through the following segments: Entertainment, Content Production & Global Sales and Commerce. The Entertainment segment offers entertainment whenever, wherever and on any device. The Content Production & Global Sales segment combines the international TV production and distribution business with the global digital studio, Studio71 under the umbrella of Red Arrow Studios.

