Prosper Price Up 6.9% Over Last Week (PROS)

Prosper (CURRENCY:PROS) traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 4th. During the last week, Prosper has traded up 6.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Prosper coin can currently be purchased for $2.55 or 0.00005160 BTC on popular exchanges. Prosper has a total market cap of $11.39 million and $1.90 million worth of Prosper was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001983 BTC.

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.26 or 0.00032948 BTC.

SafePal (SFP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002016 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00017956 BTC.

ProSwap (PROS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003117 BTC.

Prosper Coin Profile

Prosper (CRYPTO:PROS) is a coin. Prosper’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,474,804 coins. Prosper’s official Twitter account is @Prosperpredict

According to CryptoCompare, “PROSPER is a short-term non-custodial prediction & hedging platform based on the Binance Smart Chain. At the moment of prediction placing, each user may reserve some amount of PROS token in order to ensure his prediction. The maximum amount of the reserved tokens equals 10% of the user prediction amount. Each exact pool has its own insurance fund.At the moment of the reward distribution, 15% of the prize is taken to the pool insurance fund and distributed to users who lost their predictions, but reserved PROS tokens for the insurance.The distribution is linearly based on the number of reserved tokens. “

